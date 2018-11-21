Advocates criticize more flexibility on gas flaring policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Environmental and landowner advocates aren't happy with the decision of North Dakota regulators to give the oil industry more flexibility to meet natural gas flaring regulations.

The Industrial Commission voted Tuesday to change the goals of the gas capture policy first adopted in 2014 to focus on increasing the volume of captured gas rather than reducing the flared volume.

The commission comprised of the governor, agriculture secretary and attorney general cited in part "the staggering pace of gas production."

Sierrra Club spokesman Wayde Schafer says the industry has had plenty of time to find ways to reduce flaring. He says the state is bowing to the wishes of industry rather than safeguarding the public interest.

Landowner attorney Derrick Braaten says "it's too much of a nice-guy approach" by the state.