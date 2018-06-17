Additional service added for new commuter rail line

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has announced that additional service is being added to the CTrail Hartford Line after more than 10,000 passengers rode the new commuter rail line during its opening day.

The Republican the extra service is being added for Sunday.

Free rides were being offered this weekend on the line linking New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Malloy said the line was built because of the economic development potential it could attract.

He said the thousands of people who rode the line Saturday show the business community what they can expect to see if they relocate to any area near the Hartford Line corridor.

Officials say the new line, with speeds reaching 110 mph, will nearly triple the number of trains that run along the Interstate 91 corridor.