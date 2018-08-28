Additional conditions covered by medical marijuana program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A legislative committee has agreed that more conditions can be added to Connecticut's medical marijuana program.

The General Assembly's Regulations Review Committee voted Tuesday to include eight new conditions for adults and two new additions for adults and patients under 18 that can be treated with the drug.

The new conditions for adults include spasticity and neuropathic pain associated with fibromyalgia; severe rheumatoid arthritis; post herpetic neuralgia; hydrocephalus with intractable headache; intractable headache syndrome and neuropathic facial pain.

The new conditions for adults and patients under 18 include muscular dystrophy and osteogenesis imperfecta.

Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull is crediting the agency's Board of Physicians and the legislative committee for their "thoughtful consideration" of these latest conditions. Now 30 will be covered.

The program currently benefits 27,340 patients.