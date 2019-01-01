Additional auditors generate $72 million more in revenue

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin tax collection officials say a boost in the number of auditors generated an additional $72 million in revenue in 2018.

The State Journal reports the additional revenue, while $10 million short of the Department of Revenue's goal for 2018, in part is generated by the state's increased focus on collecting taxes from out-of-state businesses that may not be aware they owe Wisconsin taxes.

Lawmakers set aside nearly $14 million in the 2015 budget to fund more than 100 additional positions in the revenue department to better ensure businesses outside the state were paying their required Wisconsin taxes. Before the positions were added, the state had about 290 tax auditors.