NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — This year's Moby-Dick Marathon, the annual cover-to-cover reading of Herman Melville's iconic man-versus whale novel hosted by the New Bedford Whaling Museum, kicks off on Jan. 7.

This year's celebrity reader, who traditionally gets things started with the words “Call me Ishmael," is actor Sam Waterston, who was nominated for a best male actor Oscar for the 1984 movie "The Killing Fields" and is known for his work on the “Law and Order” television series.