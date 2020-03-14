Activities around Nebraska curtailed to slow spread of virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents will find their entertainment options drastically cut this weekend as more events and venues announced cancellations and closures in an effort to slow the spread of a new coronavirus.

In addition to the Nebraska boys high school basketball tournament this week being closed to fans, Omaha officials announced there would be no annual downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, and the Omaha Children's Museum announced it, too, would be closed to the public beginning Saturday through Monday.

Also in Omaha, the Durham Museum announced all its programs and events are canceled starting Saturday through March 31. The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha closed its galleries and programs Friday until further notice. Several theatrical and music performances around Omaha also have been canceled.

The Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln has canceled or postponed all museum events through May 2.

Most people who get infected with the virus experience moderate symptoms. and the vast majority of people recover. Others, including older adults and people with existing health issues, can become severely sick.

