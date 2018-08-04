Activists seek stricter gun laws during SC Statehouse march

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Activists are planning a weekend rally at the South Carolina Statehouse to call for stricter gun laws.

The State newspaper reports that organizers of the March on the NRA are planning to gather on Saturday in Columbia. The event is similar to other protests planned around the country, including a march on the NRA's national headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

The paper says speakers plan to call on federal and state lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence and decry the influence of the NRA. They're also planning a "die-in" protest, with tombstones provided by the organizers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com