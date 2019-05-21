Activists rally against abortion ban bill in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Abortion rights activists rallied across from the Alaska Capitol Tuesday to oppose a bill that seeks to outlaw abortion in the state.

The bill, from Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla, remains in play for the next regular session, which starts in January.

Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, co-chair of the House Health and Social Services Committee, last week said she would not hear the bill.

Eastman opposes abortion and on his website, recently referred to the "abortion industry" as "one of the most politically powerful industries in the state."

Alyson Currey with Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest said there have been past efforts to chip away at abortion access in Alaska and urged those gathered to stay engaged.

Nearby, a group of anti-abortion activists quietly gathered with signs.