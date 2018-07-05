Activists plan rally to call for Indiana AG's resignation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Activists are planning a weekend march to call for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a state lawmaker and three other women.

Organizers say in a Facebook post that Saturday's march will begin at the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana's Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the GOP leaders of the Statehouse called on Hill, also a Republican, to resign Thursday evening.

An internal legislative memo leaked to media outlets says that a lawmaker and three legislative staffers alleged that Hill drunkenly groped them in March during a party on the final night of Indiana's legislative session.

Hill has said he has no plans to resign. He's called an inquiry into the matter a "prejudicial investigation that is deeply troubling."