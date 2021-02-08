Activists in St. Louis call jail uprising 'act of courage'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Inmates who set fires and broke windows at a St. Louis jail over the weekend did so to protest inhumane conditions, including a lack of personal protective equipment to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to inmate advocates.

The uprising Saturday at the City Justice Center was “an act of courage” that was necessitated by inmates' basic needs not being met, Tracy Stanton of Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing St. Louis said during a virtual rally Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.