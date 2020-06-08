Active in Westport & Weston

Reese Klein, 5, of Southport, at the protest on the Ruth Steinkraus Bridge on the Post Road on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

WESTON — It was a monumentally tumultuous week throughout the nation and world, and both Weston and Westport were impacted by it.

Enormous rallies took place in Westport on Friday, where more than 1,000 people occupied the Post Road bridge over the Saugatuck River, and in Weston on Sunday afternoon, where more than 500 residents covered the Town Hall green to show their support for change around the Black Lives Matter topic.

“This is a great thing,” Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding told the crowd, noting the hope it gave him to see what young people were trying to do.

“I have so much faith in our country now … looking at who’s here. I think we’re going to be in good shape.”

In fact, Westport’s rally was organized by several Staples and Weston High School students together, while Weston’s rally was organized by Jordan Blunschi, 15, a sophomore at Weston High.

“I thought it was really important that we raise awareness and educate ourselves in our small town of Weston,” he said.