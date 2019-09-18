Acting intelligence director balks at House subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is balking at demands from the House intelligence committee to turn over a secret whistleblower complaint or appear at a hearing this week, escalating a weeklong standoff with the panel's chairman.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff subpoenaed Maguire last week and said he was withholding a whistleblower complaint from Congress. Schiff said that if the complaint was not turned over, Maguire would be required to appear at a Thursday hearing.

In a letter Tuesday, the general counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence wrote that such a hearing would be "premature" and that Maguire was not available this week. Jason Klitenic said the agency is protecting the whistleblower and is willing to negotiate with the committee on the matter.