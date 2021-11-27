Academy helps meet 'overwhelming' demand for caregivers

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — From the outside, the event looked like an open house and community appreciation, a celebration of the Career Nursing Academy moving to a much larger space in a Locust Grove shopping center.
But inside, the goings-on at the Orange County facility are indicative of what’s happening across the region—and nation. There’s a desperate need for caregivers and nursing aides, both for older people who want to remain in their homes, as well as for those whose physical needs or memory issues have mandated a move to a facility.