Abstract artwork on display at Saugatuck Congregational

Westport artist Miggs Burroughs studies the work at the opening reception for the "Envision/Tranform" show at Saugatuck Congregational Church on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — The spirit of art was celebrated Friday night when Saugatuck Congregational Church hosted an opening reception for a show by parishioner and local artist Joanne deMauriac Leaman, of Westport, titled “Envision/Transform.”

“We love opening this space and using it as an exhibit space for artists,” said the Rev. Alison Patton. “Our arts committee has as its mission to help us explore and express our faith and spirituality through the arts.”

Visitors mingled in Hoskins Hall downstairs, where Leaman’s various paintings are on display through April 22.

“I just start painting (and) the paintings tell me what to do,” Leaman said. “And then when it’s done with me, it tells me its name.”

Unique titles of the abstract work include “Love drives the furnace of the heart,” “I was afraid of what people would say,” and “I never stole your dog.”