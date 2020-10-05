Absentee voting for 2020 election begins Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some of the first ballots of the 2020 election in South Carolina are being cast Monday.

Absentee voting started with a number of counties opening polling places where voters can cast an absentee ballot in person.

Absentee voting is open to everyone after South Carolina lawmakers citing the COVID-19 pandemic removed the requirement that voters have an excuse to vote absentee such as being over 65 or being out of town on Election Day.

Election workers are also bracing for a number of absentee ballots by mail. A federal judge has ruled mailed-in absentee ballots don't need a witness signature, but that ruling is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president, a U.S. Senate seat and races in all seven U.S. House districts in South Carolina are all on the ballot.