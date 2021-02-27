About 30 vehicles involved in pileup on icy Montana bridge Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 6:47 p.m.
BILLINGS. Mont. (AP) — Dozens of vehicles crashed into each other Saturday on an icy interstate highway bridge over the Yellowstone River outside Billings, Montana, making the span appear like a wrecking yard with mashed cars and trucks.
The pileup involved about 30 vehicles, the Montana Highway Patrol said on Twitter. No fatalities were reported but two people were injured, the highway patrol said. It blamed ice on the bridge as a cause for the wreck which closed Interstate 90 for a time.