About 200 expected to lose Omaha jobs with office closing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods says about 200 workers will be affected by the closing of its Omaha office.

The company announced this week that it expects to finish the closure by the end of January and move the work to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and company headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois. The closure is part of a business restructuring. The company also said it will provide separation pay and outplacement assistance.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that many of the 200 likely are former ConAgra Foods workers who worked for a ConAgra unit that TreeHouse bought in a deal announced in 2015. ConAgra had bought that unit — private-label food manufacturer Ralcorp — in 2013.

