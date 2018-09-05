Aberdeen man killed in weekend ATV crash near Britton

BRITTON, S.D. (AP) — An all-terrain vehicle crash on private property northeast of Britton over the weekend killed an Aberdeen man.

Marshall County Sheriff Dale Elsen tells the American News that 29-year-old Ryer Hagen died Sunday afternoon.

Elsen says Hagen suffered head and back injuries in the crash in a field and was pronounced dead at a Britton hospital.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com