Abbott demands PUC act more aggressively to shore up grid

DALLAS (AP) — One month after declaring Texas' electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott demanded aggressive action from state utility regulators Tuesday to shore up that grid.
In a letter to the Public Utility Commission, Abbott directed the commission to have the Electric Reliability Council of Texas incentivize the development and maintenance of additional natural gas-, coal- and nuclear-powered generating capacity. ERCOT manages the electric power grid for most of the state and is overseen by the PUC.