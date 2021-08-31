ATF: Chandler print shop explosion accidental, not criminal

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An accidental gas leak led to last week's explosion at a Chandler strip mall print shop that left four men with serious burns, federal authorities said Tuesday.
Gabriel Pinon, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in a statement Tuesday that “the findings by the ATF National Response Team and investigative partners determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source.”