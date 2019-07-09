APNewsBreak: Schwartz to challenge Lee for Nevada House seat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Nevada state Treasurer and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Schwartz says he's running for a suburban Las Vegas congressional seat held by Democratic Rep. Susie Lee.

Schwartz, a businessman who lost a GOP primary for governor in 2018, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he's running as a "free-market, private enterprise" candidate who thinks the government "does not provide all the answers."

Lee first won the politically-divided House seat in 2018 with a decisive win over Republican challenger Danny Tarkanian, who closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump.

Schwartz says he believes Tarkanian's run was hampered by a national anti-Trump sentiment in the midterm elections.

Schwartz says he supports Trump and doesn't know if the president's name on the ballot in 2020 will help him or hurt him but he's running his campaign