Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law MICHAEL BALSAMO and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, Associated Press June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 12:23 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's new election law, alleging Republican state lawmakers rushed through a sweeping overhaul with an intent to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.
“Where we believe the rights of civil rights of Americans have been violated we will not hesitate to act,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday in announcing the lawsuit.
