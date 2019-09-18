AP source: Joe Kennedy to challenge Sen. Markey in primary

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close AP source: Joe Kennedy to challenge Sen. Markey in primary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is set to announce a Democratic primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts in 2020.

A person with knowledge of Kennedy's plans told The Associated Press he will formally make the announcement Saturday. The person wasn't authorized to pre-empt Kennedy's announcement and spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The 38-year-old grandson of Robert Kennedy has been weighing a decision for several weeks.

The 73-year-old Markey has said he plans to run for reelection no matter who else gets in the race.

A Kennedy-Markey duel could put more than a few high-profile Democrats in an awkward position — most notably Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Warren has worked with Markey in the Senate and taught Kennedy at Harvard Law School. She has formally endorsed Markey.