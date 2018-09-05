AP source: First Nike Kaepernick ad to air during NFL opener
Rob Maaddi, Ap Pro Football Writer
Updated
This image taken from the Twitter account of the former National Football League player Colin Kaepernick shows a Nike advertisement featuring him that was posted Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. (Twitter via AP) less
This image taken from the Twitter account of the former National Football League player Colin Kaepernick shows a Nike advertisement featuring him that was posted Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Kaepernick already had a ... more
Photo: Associated Press
A new billboard featuring former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seen on the corner of Post and Stockton Streets on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif.
A new billboard featuring former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seen on the corner of Post and Stockton Streets on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif.
Photo: Lea Suzuki, The Chronicle
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him. Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. less
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. Kaepernick has a new deal ... more
Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP
Former 49er’s quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. Three years later, he’s become a voice for social justice not just in the NFL, but around the world.
Here’s how he got there. less
Former 49er’s quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. Three years later, he’s become a voice for social justice not just in the NFL, but around the world. ... more
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
September 1 2016 - Kaepernick (L) is joined by Eric Reid (R) in kneeling for the national anthem. They opted to kneel rather than sit down (as Kaepernick had been doing) to show more respect for military. This picture was taken a month later, on Oct. 2, 2016 before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif.
September 1 2016 - Kaepernick (L) is joined by Eric Reid (R) in kneeling for the national anthem. They opted to kneel rather than sit down (as Kaepernick had been doing) to show more respect for military. This
October 3, 2016 - Kaepernick is featured on the cover of TIME magazine.
Photo: Time Magazine
November 13, 2016 - Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joins in response to Trump: “If this happens," he said, referring to the presidential election results of a few days before, "America’s not right right now.” This marking the first time Trump was explicitly mentioned in relation to the NFL protests. This picture is from December 2017, and was taken at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
November 13, 2016 - Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joins in response to Trump: “If this happens," he said, referring to the presidential election results of a few days before, "America’s not right
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
2017 - Kaepernick’s contract is not renewed, and he remains unsigned, despite impressive statistics from the previous season. Above, he throws downfield during Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, La.
2017 - Kaepernick’s contract is not renewed, and he remains unsigned, despite impressive statistics from the previous season. Above, he throws downfield during Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013 in New
August 23, 2017 - Activists rally in support of Colin Kaepernick outside the offices of the National Football League on Park Avenue, in New York City.
August 23, 2017 - Activists rally in support of Colin Kaepernick outside the offices of the National Football League on Park Avenue, in New York City.
Photo: Drew Angerer
September 23, 2017 - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responds to Trump in support of players: “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month.” At left, in a Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, Goodell answers questions during a news conference. At right, in an Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House.
September 23, 2017 - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responds to Trump in support of players: “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters
September 24, 2017 - Over 200 players kneeled in response to Trump’s tweets. Above, members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and kneel during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL on the following day in Glendale, Arizona.
September 24, 2017 - Over 200 players kneeled in response to Trump’s tweets. Above, members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and kneel during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL on the following
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images For Hearst
October 15 2017 - Kap files collusion suit against NFL saying owners colluded against them for having outspoken political beliefs. Above, 49ers CEO Jed York (left) poses with Giants CEO Larry Baer at the fundraiser. May 3, 2018. In this photo, San Francisco 49er's owner Jed York talks with reporters as he leaves the NFL owner's spring meeting Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
October 15 2017 - Kap files collusion suit against NFL saying owners colluded against them for having outspoken political beliefs. Above, 49ers CEO Jed York (left) poses with Giants CEO Larry Baer at the
Oct 18, 2017 - New Trump tweets prompt Commissioner Goodell to respond meekly: “We will encourage them [players] to stand.” Above is a file photo of commissioner Goodell taken in May 2018, in Atlanta.
Oct 18, 2017 - New Trump tweets prompt Commissioner Goodell to respond meekly: “We will encourage them [players] to stand.” Above is a file photo of commissioner Goodell taken in May 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Bazemore, Associated Press
November 29, 2017 - In an effort to end the controversy, the NFL agrees to commit $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes that help African American communities. It doesn’t work the way they planned, as players still see reasons to kneel.
In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, from bottom left, kneels with safety Eric Reid, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and wide receiver Louis Murphy during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Santa Clara, Calif.
November 29, 2017 - In an effort to end the controversy, the NFL agrees to commit $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes that help African American communities. It doesn’t work the
December 2017 through January 2018 - Kaepernick makes headlines for teaming up with other Bay Area stars like Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, making multiple donations to local social justice organizations.
December 2017 through January 2018 - Kaepernick makes headlines for teaming up with other Bay Area stars like Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, making multiple donations to local social justice
Stephen Curry and Colin Kaepernick donated $10,000 each to United Playaz, the San Francisco-based violence prevention organization.
Stephen Curry and Colin Kaepernick donated $10,000 each to United Playaz, the San Francisco-based violence prevention organization.
Photo: Courtesy Of Colin Kaepernick On Twitter
April 21 2018 - Kaepernick is awarded Ambassador of Conscience Award in Amsterdam by Amnesty International. The award is "dedicated to fighting injustice and using their talents to inspire others," and presented to Kaepernick by former teammate Eric Reid. In his speech Kaepernick decries police killings as “lawful lynchings.”
April 21 2018 - Kaepernick is awarded Ambassador of Conscience Award in Amsterdam by Amnesty International. The award is "dedicated to fighting injustice and using their talents to inspire others," and
April 9, 2018 - Eric Reid meets with Bengals owner Mike Brown (above), but refuses to clarify his plans for behavior during the national anthem in the upcoming season. Above, Brown is interviewed during a media luncheon in July, 2017, in Cincinnati.
April 9, 2018 - Eric Reid meets with Bengals owner Mike Brown (above), but refuses to clarify his plans for behavior during the national anthem in the upcoming season. Above, Brown is interviewed during a
May 24, 208 - The NFL releases new policy that fines any players who do not stand during national anthem. They are allowed to stay in the locker room; the punishment for violating the policy remains unspecified.
In this Oct. 29, 2017 file photo, Houston Texans players kneel and stand during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle.
July 19 2018 - NFL and NFLPA reach agreement to put anti-protest policy on hold, but players like Kaepernick bemoan turn of discussion from racial issues to patriotism. In this photo, members of a U.S. Army honor guard team set American flags in place for a "Celebration of America" event on the south lawn of the White House June 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The event, originally intended to honor the NFL Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was changed after the majority of the team declined to attend the event due to a disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
July 19 2018 - NFL and NFLPA reach agreement to put anti-protest policy on hold, but players like Kaepernick bemoan turn of discussion from racial issues to patriotism. In this photo, members of a U.S. Army
Aug 9, 2018 - Dolphins’ Kenny Stills (10) and Albert Wilson protest during national anthem, drawing heat from a vacationing Trump and praise from Kaepernick, repeating a now recognizable cycle. In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Stills, free safety Michael Thomas (31) and defensive back Chris Culliver (29) kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Florida.
Aug 9, 2018 - Dolphins’ Kenny Stills (10) and Albert Wilson protest during national anthem, drawing heat from a vacationing Trump and praise from Kaepernick, repeating a now recognizable cycle. In this
This image taken from the Twitter account of the former National Football League player Colin Kaepernick shows a Nike advertisement featuring him that was posted Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. (Twitter via AP) less
This image taken from the Twitter account of the former National Football League player Colin Kaepernick shows a Nike advertisement featuring him that was posted Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Kaepernick already had a ... more
Photo: Associated Press
Nike has unveiled its first "Just Do It" ad narrated by Colin Kaepernick and a person familiar with the situation says the spot is scheduled to air during the NFL season opener on Thursday night and during football games throughout the season.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the airing have not been formally announced.
The two-minute spot released Wednesday highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL players protesting racial inequality, police brutality and other issues by demonstrating during the national anthem.
Kaepernick narrates the full spot but first physically appears midway through. As a camera pans to reveal Kaepernick's face, a reflection of a United States flag is reflected on the facade of a building behind him.
Kaepernick says: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
The former 49ers quarterback is revealed as the narrator toward the end of the spot.
The spot's universal theme is about athletes pushing for bigger dreams. It features young athletes who compete amid various challenges, touching on issues of gender, disabilities and weight loss, among others.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL