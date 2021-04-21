Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 6:53 a.m.
1 of5 Chelsea fans protest against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion outside Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Chelsea fans protest outside Stamford Bridge stadium in London, against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A police line stands outside Stamford Bridge stadium in London where Chelsea fans were protesting against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 The buses carrying the Chelsea and Brighton teams arrive at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, protected by a police line, as fans protest against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LONDON (AP) — The Super League collapsed before a ball was kicked in the European breakaway competition after being abandoned by the six English clubs, leaving the Spanish and Italian participants stranded.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham throughout Tuesday evening deserted the proposal to launch a largely-closed midweek competition amid an escalating backlash from their supporters and warnings from the British government that legislation could be introduced to thwart it.