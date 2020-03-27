AP Week in Pictures, North America

The USNS Mercy hospital ship leaves port Monday, March 23, 2020, in San Diego. USNS Mercy commanding officer Capt. John R. Rotruck says the ship has 1,000 beds and will begin taking patients who do not have coronavirus from area hospitals a day after it docks in Los Angeles. less The USNS Mercy hospital ship leaves port Monday, March 23, 2020, in San Diego. USNS Mercy commanding officer Capt. John R. Rotruck says the ship has 1,000 beds and will begin taking patients who do not have ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, North America 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

MARCH 21–27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week's selection includes a self-quarantining New Yorker enjoying the snow-covered landscape following an early spring snowstorm in Freeport, Maine; health care workers with the UNLV School of Medicine waiting in personal protective equipment for patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Las Vegas; a statue of former Cleveland Indians star Jim Thome standing in an empty Progressive Field on what would have been opening day of the Major League Baseball season; and a jogger runs past a sign reminding people that there is a curfew in Miami due to the viral outbreak.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com