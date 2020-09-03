AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during a protest against expansion of Israeli settlements in the village of Shufa in the West Bank, Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020. Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during a protest against expansion of Israeli settlements in the village of Shufa in the West Bank, Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020. Photo: Majdi Mohammed, AP Photo: Majdi Mohammed, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Middle East 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where Shiites marked Ashoura, the tenth day of the month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed; flooding in Pakistan and clashes in Lebanon between security forces and anti-government protesters during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron who issued a stern warning to Lebanon’s political class, urging them to commit to serious reforms within a few months or risk punitive action, including sanctions, if they fail to deliver.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

