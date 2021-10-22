AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 12 a.m.
1 of13 People who were marching to the prime minister's residence to demand justice for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise run from tear gas fired by police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP
2 of13 Demonstrators walk through smoke during a protest on the two-year anniversary of the start of mass anti-government protests over inequality, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Luis Hidalgo/AP
3 of13 An Aymara woman models a creation by a local designer at a Chola fashion show in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fashion show is designed to promote the Andean style and beauty of Aymara women, who are commonly called Cholitas in Bolivian slang. Juan Karita/AP
4 of13 People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. Joseph Odelyn/AP
6 of13 A man wearing a Grinch costume poses for a photo at the Fair of Horror, Superheros and Anime, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Ivan Valencia/AP
7 of13 An aerial view of the Jalouise neighborhood at sunrise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP
8 of13 Haitian migrants wait to board a boat that will take them to Acandi, near the border with Panama, as they prepare to depart Necocli, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Fernando Vergara
9 of13 White scarves representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil are hung over a field to protest the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The scarves will be given to members of the Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Commission who are investigating President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eraldo Peres
11 of13 Firefighters and police work together to douse a vehicle set on fire by a group of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP
12 of13 A cut and dried up tree trunk stands on the lakeshore of the abandoned Villa Epecuen, Argentina, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Argentine spa town was a mecca of tourism for much of the 20th century, until the lake poured through a broken embankment in 1985 and destroyed hotels, restaurants and other buildings. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Oct. 15 – Oct. 21, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.