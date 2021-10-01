Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

14
A Haitian migrant bathes in the waters of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, across from Del Rio, Texas.
1of14A Haitian migrant bathes in the waters of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, across from Del Rio, Texas.Felix Marquez/AP

Sept. 23 – Sept. 30, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

