AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 12:10 a.m.
1 of11 Aymara Indigenous women wearing masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic wait to enter the archaeological museum in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Bolivian archaeologists are presenting the findings of a recent discovery of ancient vessels unearthed in a dig on the site once home to one of the most significant pre-Hispanic empires, the Tiwanacota. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Mexico City resident Romina Montoya takes a playful selfie wearing a protective face mask over her eyes and nose, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Concern is spreading that the critical winter holiday tourism success could be fleeting because it came as COVID-19 infections in both Mexico and the United States were reaching new heights. Emilio Espejel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 The shadows of restaurant workers banging metal pots are cast on the street as more than a hundred employees from multiple restaurants block an intersection in the Polanco neighborhood to protest COVID-19 "red alert" restrictions that have closed on-site dining in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. More than three weeks into Mexico City's second pandemic shutdown, restaurateurs desperate to save their businesses and maintain their employees are uniting under the slogan "Open or Die," to pressure the city government to allow them to operate with limited seating and protective health measures. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Street artist Wolfgang Salazar works on his mural featuring Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas, in the Boleita neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Salazar said he chose to paint Rojas because she embodies the potential of Venezuelan greatness. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Children play in an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Families in Brazil are struggling to cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic after government financial aid is expected to end in January. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Araceli Ramirez holds the stuffed bear she had made from the shirt of her father, Lorenzo Ramirez, who died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago that she was unable to say goodbye, as she sits outside the home of bear maker Erendira Guerrero, where she returned for a TV interview, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Ramirez, who had the bear made from a warm winter shirt her father loved, said "I can talk to the bear, express what I didn't tell him, and feel like he is with me." Christian Chavez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Children play at a park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Matilde Campodonico/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Dressed in a Nazi uniform, Carlos Mendoza, 39, gathers with other men after giving a political speech at Plaza San Martin, where dozens of people meet daily to exchange political ideas in public forums in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Mendoza said he was dressed in this costume because he believed Hitler was a "great orator." Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Birds fly about in Bolivar Square empty of visitors during an official continuous multi-day curfew in an effort to contain the increase of COVID-19 infections, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The circulation of people and vehicles is restricted until Jan. 12. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 A penguin swims in an enclosure housing Gentoo and chinstrap penguins at Inbursa Aquarium, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Last month Inbursa saw the birth of Alex, the first gentoo penguin to be born in Mexico. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Fishermen's boats sit idle on the dry banks of a Paraguay River tributary in Puerto Pabla, Lambare, Paraguay, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. On the heels of last year's record drought, fishermen say their catches have plummeted and their trade only allows them to feed their families. Buyers now travel hundreds of miles downstream to buy from other fishermen who work by a dam that traps what little fish are left, they said. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.