AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Jan 1, 2021 12:05 a.m.
1 of11 Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Congress approved a bill that legalize abortion in Argentina. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Shirley Azedi, who said she's lost work as a housekeeper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prays during a ceremony in honor of the Goddess of the Sea Yemanja on Praia Vermelha beach to mark the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on New Year's Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Beaches will be closed on the night of new year's, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Mexican army health workers wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Central Military Hospital in Mexico City, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 sit processing for 15 minutes, at a free testing kiosk run by the city health department, in the Venustiano Carranza borough of Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Health workers get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Pedrin Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Brigite Garces holds still as shamans use ostrich eggs, bells, feathers and confetti during a cleansing ritual for about a $10 dollar fee at the "Mercado de Deseos," or Market of Wishes which sets up for one week in Lima, Peru, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year, people are wishing for good health and work in 2021, as many have been left without either. Garces said she wishes for good health first, work second, and then love. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Dr. Estefania Zevrnja gets a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at Dr. Pedro Fiorito Hospital in Avellaneda, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Jonatan Camacho carries two oxygen tanks after having them refilled for a family member sick with COVID-19 in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Ginnette Riquelme/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Shamans hold a photo of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a year-end ritual to predict political and social issues to occur in the next year, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The shamans made symbolic payment to Mother Earth while asking that the COVID-19 pandemic come to an end and that world leaders be cleansed so they can make wise decisions in the coming year. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Juan Jose Ledesma, 68, is reflected in a mirror as he talks about his treatment for COVID-19 in his bedroom where he is isolating, as his son sets up a refill of his oxygen tank in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 A general view of empty an Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. All the accesses to the beaches will be closed on the night of new years, to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
DECEMBER 25 - 31, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.