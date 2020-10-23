-
A man utilizes a door as a makeshift raft as he transports a woman through the inundated streets of the Mata Redonda neighborhood of Maracay, Venezuela, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Heavy rainfall in the central Venezuelan state of Aragua caused the Madre Vieja River to overflow flooding several neighborhoods. less
Photo: Matias Delacroix, AP
Oct. 16 – Oct. 22, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP visual journalist Victor Caivano in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
