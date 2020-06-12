  • COVID-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Photo: Andre Penner, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    COVID-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
    Photo: Andre Penner, AP
Photo: Andre Penner, AP
COVID-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
JUNE 5-11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

