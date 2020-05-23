AP Week in Pictures, Global

Workers on a highway construction site return after day's work, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 16, 2020. India's lockdown, imposed March 25, is set to at least partially end May 18. Some restrictions on manufacturing, agriculture and self-employment were lifted May 4 to ease the burden on the poor and informal sector workers who comprise the majority of India's workforce.

MAY 16 - 22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

