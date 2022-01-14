AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The Associated Press Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 2:38 a.m.
A couple watch as the sun sets from a breakwater in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
2 of17 A man writes a tribute message in a love heart on the National COVID Memorial Wall, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside opposition demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
3 of17 A road leads through the snow covered Taunus forest near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo/Michael Probst) Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
A street actress wearing 18th century styled clothes, walks in snowfall in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
6 of17 For the weekly gallery A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, but the government threatened to cancel his visa a second time. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic's visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn't meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine. Andriy Dubchak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 People wear FFP2 masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus on a bus in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
A person walks on the highway during an environmental protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Serbia blocked main roads and bridges to oppose Rio Tinto's plan to launch a $2.4 billion mining operation in Serbia.
11 of17 An armed riot police officer detains two protesters during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. Vasily Krestyaninov/AP Show More Show Less
12 of17 A man reacts, near a broken window during clashes at Democrats' Party headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Albanian opposition supporters have clashed with each other and tried to storm their party headquarters following an internal fight for the party leadership. Former leader Sali Berisha of the main opposition Democratic Party has created a grouping trying to remove the party leader Lulzim Basha from the post accusing him of being a "hostage" of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 A man sleeps on the sidewalk next to a store while pedestrians walk by and look at their smartphones in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
People watch a surfer ride a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
16 of17 A worker throws snow from the roof of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with the Admiralty building and the St. Isaac's Cathedral in the background. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister's apology for attending a lockdown garden party, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Prague Photographer Petr Josek.
