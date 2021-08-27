AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 3:49 a.m.
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday August 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
A child plays soccer in the Diepsloot Township, north of Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
A Bactrain camel is prepared for the annual weigh-in, at London Zoo, in London, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Home to more than 650 different species, zookeepers record the heights and weights of all the creatures at ZSL London Zoo as a key way of monitoring the residents' overall wellbeing.
The dogs of Irish President Michael D. Higgins walk around him and French President Emmanuel Macron as they meet in Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron is on Thursday on his first visit to Ireland, where talks are expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan and European issues.
A recently evacuated young Afghan boy carries a child at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The largest American military community overseas housed thousands of Afghan evacuees in an increasingly crowded tent city.
A firefighting airplane sprays a wildfire with water from nearby Adriatic sea, near Biograd, southern Croatia, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Several wildfires have been reported in the Adriatic region of Croatia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The talks between Merkel and Putin are expected to focus on Afghanistan, the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Belarus among other issues.
Participants in colorful 3rd Equality Parade march with rainbow flags under heavy police presence in support of LGBT rights at the foot of Poland's most revered Catholic shrine, the Jasna Gora Monastery in Czestochowa, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Under the massive police presence there were no clashes with a simultaneous small gathering of right-wing groups who held anti-LGBT rights banners.
Police arrest a demonstrator who glued himself on top of a van, during a protest organized by the climate activists group Extinction Rebellion in London, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Extinction Rebellion group have announced actions in many cities worldwide declaring their opposition to investment in fossil fuels.
Afghan people who were transported from Afghanistan, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base as part of the evacuation process in Madrid, Monday. Aug. 23, 2021.
People stroll along the Atlantic Ocean in the bay of Saint-Jean-de-Luz , southwestern France, Friday Aug. 20, 2021.
14 of14
AUG. 20 – AUG. 26 2021
From Afghan refugees landing in Germany and Spain, to the ongoing wildfires across Southern Europe and climate protesters clashing with police in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Written By
The Associated Press