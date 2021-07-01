AP Week in Pictures: Asia

12 1of12Performers form the number 100 at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing Monday, June 28, 2021. China's Communist Party, celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday, July 1.Ng Han Guan/APShow MoreShow Less 2of12Performers in the role of rescue workers gather around a Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing Monday, June 28, 2021. China's Communist Party celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday, July 1.Ng Han Guan/APShow MoreShow Less 3of12Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, waves above a large portrait of the late leader Mao Zedong during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 1, 2021.Ng Han Guan/APShow MoreShow Less 4of12Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he attends a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, Monday, June 28, 2021. China marked the centenary of its ruling Communist Party on July 1.Ng Han Guan/APShow MoreShow Less 5of12 6of12Security officers detain an activist of the Tibetan Youth Congress as he shouts slogans during a protest against the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 1, 2021.APShow MoreShow Less 7of12Four protesters carry a banner marching to the flag raising handover ceremony area in Hong Kong Thursday, July 1, 2021. The protest come at a time when authorities have clamped down on dissent in the city.Vincent Yu/APShow MoreShow Less 8of12Hot cloud of volcanic materials run down the slope of Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Indonesia, Friday, June 25, 2021. Indonesia's most volatile volcano erupted Friday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava with searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes.Slamet Riyadi/APShow MoreShow Less 9of12Kashmiris clear debris from a house damaged in a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Hours after arresting a rebel commander, police said he was killed during a crossfire with another militant in the disputed city's region's main city.Dar Yasin/APShow MoreShow Less 10of12 11of12A worshipper throws chicken into the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering to the gods during Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Every year people gather for the annual festival where offerings of rice, fruit, vegetables, livestock or money are made to Hindu gods at the active volcano to ask for blessings and assure a bountiful harvest.Trisnadi/APShow MoreShow Less 12of12 JUNE 25-JULY 1, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com