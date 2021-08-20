AP WAS THERE: 1991's Hurricane Bob

As New Englanders scramble to prepare for what could be their first hurricane in three decades, many can’t help but think of the last one — Bob, which made landfall as a devastating Category 2 storm.
Thursday marked exactly 30 years since Bob stormed ashore, killing at least 17 people and leaving behind more than $1.5 billion worth of damage. It left streets in coastal towns littered with boats blown free of their moorings and cut electricity and water to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses for days.