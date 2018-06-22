AP Source: J. Cole to perform at BET Awards

FILE, In this Oct. 1, 2016 photo, J. Cole performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field, in New York. J. Cole is set to perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 24, 2018. A person familiar with the awards show, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss the plans publicly, tells The Associated Press on Friday, June 22, that the rapper will perform at the show. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — J. Cole is set to perform at Sunday's BET Awards.

A person familiar with the awards show, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss the plans publicly, tells The Associated Press on Friday that the rapper will perform at the show.

Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Migos, Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monae, Miguel, 2 Chainz and H.E.R. are also performing. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is set to host.

J. Cole, who released his fifth album, "KOD," to critical acclaim in April, is nominated for best male hip hop artist, where he will compete with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and DJ Khaled.

The BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.