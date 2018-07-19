Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close

Image 1 of 15 FILE - In this May 21, 2018 file photo, Jack Jones, visiting from Madison, Wis., takes pictures at a country club in Volcano, Hawaii as a huge ash plume rises from the summit of Kiluaea volcano. FILE - In this May 21, 2018 file photo, Jack Jones, visiting from Madison, Wis., takes pictures at a country club in Volcano, Hawaii as a huge ash plume rises from the summit of Kiluaea volcano. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Image 2 of 15 FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, Hannique Ruder, a resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on the mound of hardened lava near Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, Hannique Ruder, a resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on the mound of hardened lava near Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Image 3 of 15 FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues in Pahoa, Hawaii. less FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption ... more Photo: LE Baskow, AP

Image 4 of 15 FILE - In this May 21, 2018 file photo, lava erupts from a fissure in Kapoho, Hawaii. FILE - In this May 21, 2018 file photo, lava erupts from a fissure in Kapoho, Hawaii. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Image 5 of 15 FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, Peter Vance photographs lava erupting in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, Peter Vance photographs lava erupting in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Image 6 of 15 FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano erupts from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho in Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano erupts from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho in Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: L.E. Baskow, AP

Image 7 of 15 FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, the caldera on the Kilauea Volcano emits a small amount of steam with the lower east rift zone eruption lava access point in Kapoho putting out much more in the distance continues in Pahoa, Hawaii. less FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, the caldera on the Kilauea Volcano emits a small amount of steam with the lower east rift zone eruption lava access point in Kapoho putting out much more in the distance ... more Photo: LE Baskow, AP

Image 8 of 15 FILE - This June 30, 2018 file photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows fountains from the fissure 8 spatter cone continuing to supply lava to an open channel above the former village of Kapoho on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, file) less FILE - This June 30, 2018 file photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows fountains from the fissure 8 spatter cone continuing to supply lava to an open channel above the former village of Kapoho on the island ... more Photo: AP

Image 9 of 15 FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano flows in and around Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano flows in and around Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: L.E. Baskow, AP

Image 10 of 15 FILE - This May 6, 2018 file photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the lava lake at the summit of Kilauea near Pahoa, Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File) FILE - This May 6, 2018 file photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the lava lake at the summit of Kilauea near Pahoa, Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File) Photo: AP

Image 11 of 15 FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Joe Kekedi watches as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Joe Kekedi watches as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Image 12 of 15 FILE - In this June 10, 2018 photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano continues to erupt from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho in Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this June 10, 2018 photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano continues to erupt from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho in Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: L.E. Baskow, AP

Image 13 of 15 FILE - In this June 10, 2018 photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant in Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this June 10, 2018 photo, lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant in Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: L.E. Baskow, AP

Image 14 of 15 FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, steam rises as lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, steam rises as lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP