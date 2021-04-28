AP PHOTOS: Vaccine teams do house calls for Rome's homebound ALESSANDRA TARANTINO and GORDON WALKER, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 2:43 a.m.
1 of14 Patrizia Cumbo, 96 years old, looks at nurse Luigi Lauri preparing a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at her home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Nurse Luigi Lauri prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for 85-year old Giorgio Tagliacarne at his home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Nurse Luigi Lauri administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 85-year old Giorgio Tagliacarne at his home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Doctor Elisa Riccitelli talks with 85-year old Giorgio Tagliacarne, in his bed, after he received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at his home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 5 of14
6 of14 Silvia Mosca, center, welcomes doctor Elisa Riccitelli and nurse Nurse Luigi Lauri as they get ready before administrating a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to her husband at their home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Doctor Elisa Riccitelli, right, and nurse Nurse Luigi Lauri wear protective gear before entering in the home of Gabriella Valeriani, 86 years old, to administrate a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Luigi Lauri administrates a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 86 year-old Gabriella Valeriani, in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 Nurse Luigi Lauri administrates a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 86 year-old Gabriella Valeriani, in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 10 of14
11 of14 86 year-old Gabriella Valeriani salutes medical personnel after she had a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 Patrizia Cumbo, 96 years old, flanked by her daughter Fiamma Spinelli receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at her home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Doctor Elisa Riccitelli caresses Patrizia Cumbo, 96 years old, after she had a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at her home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ROME (AP) — The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots a day — six in the morning, six in the afternoon — visiting Rome’s home-bound elderly to administer COVID-19 vaccines and, with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic.
It's a time-consuming but crucial part of the vaccination campaign in Italy, which has the world’s second-oldest population and tends to care for its aged at home rather than in institutional facilities.
Written By
ALESSANDRA TARANTINO and GORDON WALKER