AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians shelter in subway stations, basements
1 of22 Svyatoslav, 6, plays with his tablet in a public basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of22 People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
3 of22 People lie in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Zoya Shu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of22 A child sleeps in an armchair as other stand around in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 5 of22
6 of22 People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
7 of22 People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of22 A woman speaks on the phone as she stands with other people in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
9 of22 People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 10 of22
11 of22 A couple enter a shelter with a baby in a stroller during Russian shelling outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
12 of22 A woman holds her daughter as they sit in a basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
13 of22 People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
14 of22 People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 15 of22
16 of22 People lie in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
17 of22 Vladimir, 70, and his wife Tamara, 80, sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
18 of22 A woman reflected in a mirror stands with her children in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
19 of22 Ukrainian Emergency Situation employees stand in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 20 of22
21 of22 People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
22 of22
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — They lay blankets down on the cold tiles of subway stations and basements, and settled in to wait. They guided baby carriages or wheelchairs down the stairs. In these darkened shelters, they scrolled for news on their phones, or used them to distract frightened children.
In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer. Outside, gunfire and explosions could be heard. Shelling sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools.