AP PHOTOS: Pandemic empties blue-hued Moroccan tourist town MOSA'AB ELSHAMY, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 3:03 a.m.
CHEFCHAOUEN, Morocco (AP) — When COVID-19 hit Morocco, the mountainous town of Chefchaouen was one of the few that registered no cases. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months.
Now, as the North African nation cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.
