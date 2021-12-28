AP PHOTOS: Migrants stranded, cold at Belarus-Poland border PAVEL GOLOVKIN, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021
A man prepares to sleep as migrants settle at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Since Nov. 8, a large group of migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds, has been stranded at a border crossing with Poland. Most of them are fleeing conflict or hopelessness at home, and aim to reach Western European countries. But as temperatures fall below freezing, life at the border becomes more challenging.
9 of23 Zanyar Dlshad, an 18-year-old from Iraq, poses for a photographer at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. "There are around like 900 people in here and they need immediate help because the weather is getting more and more cold," said Dlshad, living at the logistics center who hopes to make it to Europe to reunite with his brother and to study at university. Most of them are fleeing conflict or hopelessness at home, and aim to reach Western European countries. But as temperatures fall below freezing, life at the border becomes more challenging. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less 10 of23
BRUZGI, Belarus (AP) — On a sunny but freezing morning in a forested area of Belarus at the border with Poland, hundreds of migrants line up to receive hot food and water.
They have been stuck here for over a month in the hopes of entering the European Union. Despite several failed attempts to storm the frontier amid the frigid temperatures, many still hope they will be allowed in.