AP PHOTOS: Madrid hospital staff learn to cope with virus BERNAT ARMANGUE, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 3:09 a.m.
1 of15 A COVID-19 patient receives a physiotherapy session in the intensive care unit of the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A medical team checks a COVID-19 patient at the emergency ward in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. One year ago, staff had to deal with the exasperation of fighting an unknown enemy, the fear of bringing the virus back home, the scarcity of protective gear and the bodies lined up in the morgue. At the height of contagion, the corridors of this facility of nearly 400 beds were crowded with patients on chairs and on stretches because there were no more beds for the steady flood of new patients. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 A COVID-19 patient is transferred to the "red zone," an area reserved for treating those suffering from COVID-19, in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Nurse assistant Ainara Ruiz feeds a coronavirus patient in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15 Nurse assistant Ainara Ruiz lifts a coronavirus patient in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Santiago and Virginia visit their father Santiago Collado at the COVID-19 ward in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The heart of Santiago Collado, a retired driver with pre-existing health conditions, gave up on a recent day, shortly after his son and daughter were allowed to pay a last visit in full protective gear. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Santiago gazes, lost in his thoughts, during a visit to his father Santiago Collado at the COVID-19 ward in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The heart of his father Santiago Collado gave up on a recent day, shortly after his son and daughter were allowed to pay a last visit. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Patient Laurentiu Vania Hancu is lifted by a medical team during a physiotherapy session at the COVID-19 ward in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15 A health staffer checks files at the COVID-19 ward in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. One year ago, staff had to deal with the exasperation of fighting an unknown enemy, the fear of bringing the virus back home, the scarcity of protective gear and the bodies lined up in the morgue. At the height of contagion, the corridors of this facility of nearly 400 beds were crowded with patients on chairs and on stretches because there were no more beds for the steady flood of new patients. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Staffers of the Severo Ochoa Hospital work at the COVID-19 ward in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. One year ago, staff had to deal with the exasperation of fighting an unknown enemy, the fear of bringing the virus back home, the scarcity of protective gear and the bodies lined up in the morgue. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 A maintenance worker loads oxygen cylinders in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A cleaning worker disinfects a room at the "red zone," an area reserved for treating COVID-19, in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LEGANÉS, Spain (AP) — A voice shouts “Red Alert!” from the end of the corridor. An ambulance has just delivered the latest resident of an elderly care home in the Spanish capital. He's in a critical condition and time is of the essence.
A well-practiced choreography immediately goes into motion, sending an adrenaline rush through the emergency ward in this suburban Madrid hospital.
Written By
BERNAT ARMANGUE