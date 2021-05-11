AP PHOTOS: Jumbo Mumbai COVID-19 hospital treats thousands RAFIQ MAQBOOL, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 2:28 a.m.
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Inside Mumbai's BKC jumbo field hospital, a health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a COVID-19 patient as doctors, nurses and specialists keep a close eye and monitor hundreds of sick people.
The pop-up mega hospital in India’s financial capital is mounted with tents and metal partitions and looks like a war room. It has a capacity of more than 2,000 beds with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including intensive care units and beds with oxygen and ventilators. It is mostly full.