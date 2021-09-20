AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city The Associated Press Sep. 20, 2021
1 of25 Migrants cross the Acandi River on their journey north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of25 Migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of25 A migrant eats breakfast inside her tent at a camp in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of25 Migrants arrive on a boat to Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 5 of25
6 of25 Migrants cross the Acandi River on a horse cart in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
7 of25 Migrants continue on their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of25 A family snapshot lies on the ground near a trail used by migrants, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
9 of25 Migrants continue on their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 10 of25
11 of25 A migrant woman holds her child as she waits in a makeshift camp with others after crossing the Rio Grande to the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of25 Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
13 of25 Haitian migrants set up make-shift camp along the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of25 Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 15 of25
16 of25 U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of25 Haitian migrants bathe and do laundry along the banks of the Rio Grand after they crossed into the United States from Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
18 of25 Migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
19 of25 Migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less 20 of25
21 of25 Migrants pass a fence near the International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
22 of25 Migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
23 of25 A migrant family stands on the shore of the Rio Grande before crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, at sunrise Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
24 of25 Haitians who were deported from the United States arrive at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port au Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
25 of25
Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers.
U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
