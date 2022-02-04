AP PHOTOS: Beijing Olympics open with snowflakes & fireworks
1 of27 Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of27 China's athletes Dinigeer Yilamujian and Zhao Jiawen prepare to light the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
4 of27 Children perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 5 of27
6 of27 Performers wave light sticks during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
7 of27 Spectators wait for the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 The Olympic flag is carried into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of27 Athletes from Canada walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 10 of27
11 of27 Performers participate during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of27 Children sing during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
13 of27 President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 Gao Tingyu and Zhao Dan, of China, carry their national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 Nathan Crumpton, of American Samoa, carries his national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
18 of27 Brittany Bowe and John Shuster, of the United States, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
19 of27 Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot, makes an appearance during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 20 of27
21 of27 Italian athletes walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
22 of27 Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Actors cheer as China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
24 of27 Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (Xing Guangli/Pool Photo via AP) Xing Guangli/AP Show More Show Less 25 of27
26 of27 China's athletes Dinigeer Yilamujian and Zhao Jiawen prepare to light the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese athletes Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang stepped into the center of a newly formed snowflake and slid the Olympic torch into place — transforming the intricate crystal into a most unique cauldron.
Lights. Cheers. Fireworks.