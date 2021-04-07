AP PHOTOS: Argentine elderly make do during virus isolation ALMUDENA CALATRAVA, Associated Press April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 2:47 p.m.
TANDIL, Argentina (AP) — For many at the Reminiscencias home for the elderly, the pandemic has been 15 months of isolation from those they love — of children kept at a distance, of human touch always at least a layer of plastic away.
Eighty-six year-old Víctor Tripiana peered at his son Jorge through a transparent sheet hung across a window and reached out to make contact through the plastic. His daughter in law, too, stretched a hand for comfort.
Written By
ALMUDENA CALATRAVA