  • Muslim men attend a Friday prayer despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak at a mosque during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lhokseumawe, in the religiously conservative province of Aceh, Indonesia, Friday, April 24, 2020. During Ramadan, which begins Friday, faithful Muslims normally fast during the day and then congregate for night prayers and share communal meals. Photo: Zik Maulana, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
APRIL 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

